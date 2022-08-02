Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.21 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:SU traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.53. The company has a market cap of C$59.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

