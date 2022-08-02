SVB Leerink Trims Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Target Price to $10.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ IPHA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

