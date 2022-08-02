SwissBorg Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $196.18 million and $528,433.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,371.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00129229 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031839 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.
SwissBorg Profile
CHSB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
