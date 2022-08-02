Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.11 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.11.

SYNH traded down $13.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

