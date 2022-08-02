System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.55. System1 shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SST shares. Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of System1

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,699,405 shares in the company, valued at $283,721,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,244 shares of company stock valued at $967,085.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $3,438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,473,000.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.