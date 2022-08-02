T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Declares $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.0 %

TROW opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

