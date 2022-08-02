Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Taboola.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,713. The company has a market capitalization of $603.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

