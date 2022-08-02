Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Taboola.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,713. The company has a market capitalization of $603.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

