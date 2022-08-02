Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 129,160 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

