Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 14,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 515,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.