Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 3,426,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.