Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.30. 1,776,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,347. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.9799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,069.76. In related news, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,069.76.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

