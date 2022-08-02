TD Securities Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$43.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNIEF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of UNIEF stock remained flat at $28.88 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

