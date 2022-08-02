Teekay (TK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Performance

TK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $329.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.90. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Teekay by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.