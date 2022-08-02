Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE TS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,230. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.45) to €8.80 ($9.07) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

