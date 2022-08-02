Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.