Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

