Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,002,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.38.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $891.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $726.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

