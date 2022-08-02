Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.38.

TSLA stock traded up $22.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $914.31. 534,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $726.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

