Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,829.44. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,973. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,886.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,614.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,388.35. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

