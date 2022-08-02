Texas Permanent School Fund Has $20.28 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

