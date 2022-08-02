Texas Permanent School Fund Has $33.72 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.73. 8,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,456. The company has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

