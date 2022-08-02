Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,417 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $425.41. 24,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.18.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

