Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,990 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PLD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.69. 18,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,721. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
