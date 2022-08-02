Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,142 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day moving average is $247.60. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

