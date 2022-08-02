TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $120.00. Approximately 12,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 243,053 shares.The stock last traded at $100.17 and had previously closed at $100.85.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Trading Down 1.7 %

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

