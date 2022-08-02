The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE BA opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.67. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

