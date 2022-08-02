The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

