The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.15 on September 15th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BUT stock opened at GBX 1,002.64 ($12.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The Brunner Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 929.14 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($13.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 984.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,012.89. The stock has a market cap of £432.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,439.29.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Sharp acquired 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £730.59 ($895.22).

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.