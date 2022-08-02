The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $279.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

