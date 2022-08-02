The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Community Financial Stock Performance

TCFC opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

