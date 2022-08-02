The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of ENSG traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. 283,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,479. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,477,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

