The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

