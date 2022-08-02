The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 97,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,218. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 1,787,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $15,844,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

