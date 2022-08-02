The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,218 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

