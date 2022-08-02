The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCX stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

L.S. Starrett ( NYSE:SCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

