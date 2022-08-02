The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.01) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded The Sage Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.50).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 702.40 ($8.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,505.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 655.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.08. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.56).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

