The Sandbox Price Reaches $1.26 (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $360.26 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00551516 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00174227 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.