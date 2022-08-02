The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. 69,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,532. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.