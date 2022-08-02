TheStreet Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPLP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

CPLP stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

