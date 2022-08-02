TheStreet Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to “B-“

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CWST opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.