Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $322.59 million and approximately $49.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00098131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00244408 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008238 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000153 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

