Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 702,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,293,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.82). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 651,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

