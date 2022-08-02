TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,404 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $34,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,054,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 952,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,773 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

