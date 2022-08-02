TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $41,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

FLT opened at $222.51 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average is $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.