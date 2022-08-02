TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $47.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Hexcel worth $47,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after buying an additional 180,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after buying an additional 622,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after buying an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hexcel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,312,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Vertical Research raised their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

HXL stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

