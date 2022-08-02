TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $48.28 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $48,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AZEK by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,165,000 after acquiring an additional 257,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

