TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $39,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Visteon by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visteon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $140.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

