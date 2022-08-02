TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,413 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of JFrog worth $30,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $10,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

FROG opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

