TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Exponent worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.