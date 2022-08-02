TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 137,620 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,620 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Global-e Online worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 85,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

